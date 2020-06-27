Dana Point Hotels Pursue Accreditation to Restore Traveler Confidence

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Visit Dana Point has announced a destination-wide effort to further build traveler confidence, with hotel properties committing to achieve the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation.

The GBAC STAR Accreditation Program is performance-based and designed to help facilities establish a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention for their staff and their property. Relying on GBAC’s comprehensive training, the program teaches proper protocols, correct disinfection techniques and cleaning best practices for biohazard situations such as the novel coronavirus. Successful GBAC STAR facilities are able to demonstrate that correct work practices, procedures and systems are in place to prepare, prevent, respond and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“As we welcome leisure travel once again, consumer confidence in our destination and within our hotel accommodations is of the utmost importance to Visit Dana Point,” said Jonny Westom, president of Visit Dana Point. “In working alongside GBAC, we are excited to be one of the trend-setting destinations utilizing third-party validation as we welcome visitors to our Southern California coastal escape.”

Opened to leisure travel on Friday, June 12, Visit Dana Point implemented an integrated plan to support economic recovery, which begins with welcoming visitors back to the destination with assurance.

Through Visit Dana Point’s effort, all hotel properties, along with meeting and event spaces, are encouraged to pursue the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, with the goal of every hotel property receiving the accreditation.

As of press time, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Monarch Beach Resort, Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach, Dana Point Marina Inn and Blue Lantern Inn have committed to achieving this accreditation in the coming weeks.