Dana Point Honors Surf Icon Joyce Hoffman

By Breeana Greenberg

Legendary surf icon Joyce Hoffman, who began her surfing career at 13 in Capistrano Beach, is the latest to be honored by the City of Dana Point with a life-sized, bronze statue at Waterman’s Plaza.

The statue of Hoffman, the pioneering surfing woman who says she’s a “product of Dana Point,” is the first life-size statue in the United States to honor a female surfer. The statue was unveiled to a packed crowed at Waterman’s Plaza on Jan 27.

The statue of Hoffman joins the bronze statues of Bruce Brown, Hobie Alter, John Severson, and Phil Edwards, all prominent watermen and women in the city’s history who influenced the surf industry, honored in the plaza across Pacific Coast Highway from Doheny State Beach.

“To be included among these great serving icons Hobie, Bruce Brown, John Severson, Phil Edwards, and others who will soon be honored here, all of whom have made enormous contributions to surfing and its industry, is something words alone can’t quite express, but I’ll try,” Hoffman said at the unveiling.

Alongside Dana Point Mayor Joe Muller (center) and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Frost (right), surf icon Joyce Hoffman cuts the ribbon in front of a life-sized, bronze statue dedicated to her at Waterman’s Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 27. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Joyce Hoffman and her father Walter Hoffman, pictured here at Joyce’s statue unveiling in Dana Point, are considered one of the first families of surfing. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Joyce Hoffman entered her first surf contest at Doheny State Beach along with her father, Walter Hoffman when she was 13, the father and daughter are pictured here at Joyce’s statue unveiling in Dana Point. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

City Manager Mike Killebrew welcomes Joyce Hoffman to the podium in front of her bronze statue at Watermen’s Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 27. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

The statue, created by Dana Point artist Bill Limebrook, is modeled after a famous surfing photo of Hoffman from the 1966 World Surfing Contest in San Diego.

“Today we’re here to celebrate the career of Joyce Hoffman,” Mayor Joe Muller said. “When the city envisioned Waterman’s Plaza, it was to recognized the iconic waterman and women who made their mark in Southern California and throughout the world and while they live, worked, innovated and served and served in Dana Point. Now Joyce Hoffman is not just the first woman to be honored here but the first life-size bronze statue in the nation honoring a female surfer.”

“Thank goodness for the city of Dana Point and the Waterman’s Plaza for recognizing the historic significance local residents have made serving its industry and culture in general,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman was the first female ocean lifeguard in California, and possibly the entire United States, Don Craig, a lifelong surfing friend of Hoffman added.

Hoffman began surfing at 13 when her family moved to Capistrano Beach. Since then, she’s won United States Surfing Championships in 1965, 1966, and 1967, the Makaha International in 1964 and 1966 and the Laguna Masters in 1965 and 1967.

At her first surf contest at 13 years old, Hoffman entered a tandem competition at Doheny State Beach along with her dad.

“It was the first and last time I ever rode competitive tandem,” Hoffman said. “No offense dad, but I wanted to pick the waves and surf myself, not be a hood ornament.”

She honed her surfing skills in Dana Point, in front of her family home on Beach Road.

“I think Joyce’s career epitomizes the surf culture here in Dana Point,” Muller said. “She was sponsored by Hobie surfboards and it was her friend Hobie Alter who approved a signature surprise for Joyce then directed Terry Martin to shape the first prototypes.”

She has also been featured on the cover of LIFE magazine and was the first surfer to be named Los Angeles Times’ Woman of the Year in 1965. In 1967, Hobie Surfboards introduced the Joyce Hoffman signature model surfboard. In 1994, Hoffman was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame as Woman of the Year.

Hoffman is viewed as a pioneer for female surfers, which, according to a recent press release announcing the unveiling, earned her the honor of the first life-size statue in the United States in recognition of a female surfer.

“While this statue is of me, I like to think of it as an honor to all the women surfers who came before and after me,” Hoffman said. “All the trailblazers who didn’t accept the concept that surfing was a man’s sport, that women were expected to stay on the beach while the guys had all the fun. These were women who wanted to challenge themselves and the assumption that they did not belong in the surf. As I look out over this crowd of people, I see so many women who deserve credit for making this statue possible.”

Craig said that Hoffman always felt the responsibility to be a positive role model both in and out of the water. Craig added that Hoffman once told him, the best thing about being a professional surfer was the friendships she made around the world.

“She wanted to reflect well on the sport,” Craig said. “It was giving her so many opportunities. She took her position as a champion very seriously. While these attitudes would have been customary in any other sport, they were new to the sport of surfing, especially during an era of extreme overindulgence.”

Hoffman continues to be a role model for young women, with many asking for her autograph after the event.

“For Joyce, it was not just the waves that shaped her career but the community of Dana Point that played a role as well,” Muller said. “And that relationship continues today because young girls might just come across Joyce when she’s out there surfing. And that is remarkable. She is more than an icon, she’s an everyday inspiration and one of the best ambassadors for the surf industry and for the city of Dana Point.”

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

