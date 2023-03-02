The Dana Point Historical Society is seeking local graduating high school students to apply for two of its $1,000 college scholarships, which honor prominent women in the community’s history.

The Doris I. Walker Scholarship, named after historian and author of many books about local history, honors the founding member of the Dana Point Historical Society.

The Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Scholarship honors the matriarch of the El Patio Restaurant family, the longest-running business in Dana Point, according to the Dana Point Historical Society.

Chavarrias-Saunderson went into the restaurant business in 1937 and opened El Patio in 1951. El Patio was the longest-running business in Dana Point until it closed in 2020.

All graduating high school students who live in Dana Point and are planning to attend community college, university or trade school are eligible to apply. The award is based on need and interest in history and community service.

The deadline to apply is April 14. Applications can be submitted to heidihhyde@gmail.com and must include one to two letters of recommendation. Applications can be found on the Dana Point Historical Society’s website.