By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point Historical Society is now accepting applications for three $1,000 scholarships for Dana Point graduating seniors. All graduating high school students who live in Dana Point and are planning to attend community college, university or trade school are eligible to apply.

While academic achievement is considered, the awards are primarily based on need, interest in history and participation in community service. Students must may fill out multiple applications; however, only one scholarship will be awarded per student.

The three scholarships available include the Doris I. Walker, the Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson, and the Thomas Wolcott and Dorothy Ricklefs Dana Memorial scholarships.

The Doris I. Walker Scholarship, named after historian and author of many books about local history, honors the founding member of the Dana Point Historical Society.

The Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson Scholarship honors the matriarch of the El Patio Restaurant family, the longest-running business in Dana Point, according to the Dana Point Historical Society. Chavarrias-Saunderson went into the restaurant business in 1937 and opened El Patio in 1951.

The third scholarship is sponsored by the descendants of Richard Dana. The Thomas Wolcott and Dorothy Ricklefs Dana Memorial Scholarship is sponsoring a special, one-time scholarship honoring Dana Point.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is April 15. Seniors may reach out to their schools, guidance counselors or visit danapointhistorical.org for more information and applications.

