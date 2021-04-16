Dana Point Historical Society Announces 2021 Scholarship Competition

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Dana Point Times staff

The Dana Point Historical Society will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships honoring prominent women in the history of our community. Doris Walker was a historian and the author of several books about local history, as well as a founding member of the Dana Point Historical Society. Lucy Chavarrias-Saunderson was the matriarch of the El Patio Café restaurant family. She went into the restaurant business in 1937. El Patio opened in 1951 and was the longest-running business in Dana Point until it closed in 2020.

All graduating high school students who live in the City of Dana Point (92629 or 92624 zip code) and are planning to attend community college, university or trade school in the following year are eligible. Although scholastic achievement is considered, the award is based primarily on need, an interest in history and participation in community service.

Applications are available from your school’s scholarship program or by going to the DPHS website at danapointhistorical.org and downloading the application. The deadline for submission is April 23.

