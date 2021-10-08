Dana Point Harbor Reopens to Vessels

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Vessels now have access in and out of Dana Point Harbor as well as Newport Beach.

Friday afternoon, Oct. 8, in cooperation with local jurisdictions including the County of Orange, Unified Command announced that the order restricting vessel access in and out of Newport Beach and Dana Point Harbors was lifted at 3 p.m.

The announcement comes after a series of beach and harbor closures as a result of the Orange County oil spill on Saturday, Oct. 2. Newport Harbor was closed Monday and Dana Point Harbor was closed on Tuesday.

In a news release prepared by county officials, Supervisor Katrina Foley lauded the reopening in light of how the oil spill has negatively impacted small businesses hat “drive our vibrant coastal community.”

Leaders with the United States Coast Guard, Orange County Harbor Patrol, the Orange County Emergency Center comprise the Unified Command—the organization assembled to respond to the oil spill. The Coast Guard has taken the lead in coordinating the response.

“I am excited to announce the reopening of Dana Point Harbor after its closure following the tragic oil spill that has impacted our beautiful coastal communities,” said Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett in a prepared statement. “Today’s reopening is a testament to the dedication and hard work by so many organizations, partner agencies and volunteers who have been working around the clock to support our recovery efforts.”

