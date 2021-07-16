Dana Point Gets New Monarch Butterfly Habitat

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Visitors to Sea Terrace Park may get to see some butterflies fluttering about, courtesy of a new monarch habitat planted there.

Pollinator habitat horticulturist Marianne Hugo, Monarch Watch Monarch Conservation Specialist Susie Vanderlip, City Manager Mike Killerew, and other local community members were involved in the planning, direction, and implementation of the new habitat.

“Today, City of Dana Point took the first big step to bringing a large population of monarchs back to Dana Point, Capo Beach, and Monarch Beach!” Vanderlip wrote on Facebook on July 8.

The public is encouraged to see the habitat in person and bring questions to an informational booth that will be at the upcoming Sunday concerts at the park, which begin on July 18.

