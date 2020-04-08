Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point Library’s Friends of the Library Bookstore donated 200 books to the city’s Meals on Wheels service, allowing for senior residents to be given a free book with their meal.

Lisa Buchner, the president of the Friends of the Library association board, helped pick the books that were donated.

“A lot of our regulars are seniors, so we are happy to give back and serve the community,” Buchner said. “Everyone could always use a good book to read.”

Laura Blasingham, the branch manager at Dana Point Library, says the effort could not have happened without the Friends of the Library’s generosity.

“It was honestly just so nice to be amongst books again and be able to put books in the hands of people,” she said. “I want to thank the Friends of the Library program. They really made this possible. They do a ton of stuff for us, their donations benefit us, and they are an amazing group of volunteers.”

The donated books consisted of mystery, historical fiction, thrillers, romance, basically anything we’d think anyone would be interested in reading, said Blasingham.

Blasingham added that although the library is closed to the public at this time, there are an abundance of resources online.

“You can go online and sign up for a library card and download a whole range of online books,” Blasingham said. “New books are being added each day.”

Visit ocpl.org/elib/ecard for access to a digital card, ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, resources and more.

For more information on future opportunities to volunteer with Friends of the Library in Dana Point, visit friendsdanapoint.org once stay-at-home directives are lifted.