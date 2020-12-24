Dana Point Food Distribution Day Held for Families in Need

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Dana Point Times staff

On Friday, December 18, the City of Dana Point handed out food packages to local families that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the subsequent business closures and restrictions.

“The City of Dana Point has many hotel and food industry workers who were devastated by the loss of income when the hotels and restaurants were shut down,” said Monique Leon, recreation supervisor for the city. “Ongoing guidelines have limited operations for these industries, which continues to impact many families in our community. The food program is one way the city can help our local community, especially during the holiday season.”

All families registered in advance for the food distribution program. About 100 families were in attendance.

