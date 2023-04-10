Celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Endless Summer, the Dana Point Film Festival will screen the renowned surf film at sunset on May 5 at Salt Creek Beach Park, where the original photograph for the movie’s iconic poster was staged.

The surf documentary, directed by Bruce Brown, follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August on a worldwide surf trip. A mosaic of the film festival and a bronze statue of Brown were unveiled in Dana Point’s Watermen’s Plaza in September 2019. The documentary was filmed in 1963, screened in auditoriums in 1964 and released internationally in 1966.

“I can’t believe we are already celebrating 60 years of The Endless Summer,” Bruce Brown Films’ Managing Director Alex Mecl said in a media release.

“After all these years, the film is still just as important in American surf culture as it was back then,” Mecl continued. “From the staple poster photograph to the deep-rooted history, this surf documentary has paved the way for surfers for years and continues to be the motivation behind finding that perfect wave.”

The Dana Point Film Festival (DPFF) will launch its inaugural event from May 4 through May 7, featuring documentary films focusing on conservation, preservation, education, ocean adventure and big wave surf films.

The film festival will screen The Endless Summer, free to festivalgoers as a tribute to the documentary’s 60th anniversary.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off our inaugural oceans film festival than with the 60th-anniversary celebration of The Endless Summer,” DPFF Founder Lloyd Bryan Molander said in the release.

“The film is iconic here in the Dana Point community and throughout surf culture,” Molander continued. “To host a screening of the legendary film is an honor, and we can’t wait to celebrate the anniversary together.”

DPFF will also premiere Richard Yelland’s new film, Birth of The Endless Summer: Discovery, a feature film that documents the birth of the surf manufacturing and publishing industry.

The film will be screened in the Dana Hills High School Porthole Theater on May 7. General admission tickets are $15 for the screening of Discovery.

Online registration for the free film screening of The Endless Summer is required ahead of the event as tickets will not be available on site.

VIP tickets are $60 each and include priority seating for the 8 p.m. screening, a hosted happy hour from 5-7 p.m., a Mexican food plate, a festival towel and an Endless Summer T-shirt and poster.

Tickets are available at danapointfilmfestival.org.