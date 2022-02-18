SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Dana Point’s district voting map will remain the same for the upcoming election as it was during the 2018 races, as the City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to adopt the current map as is.

Following the decennial census, cities are required to adopt new council districts. In total, the city is required to hold four public hearings on the matter—the Feb. 15 hearing was the fourth and final one. The first two hearings occurred prior to the city drafting maps. Subsequently, two public hearings occurred with the 2018 map proposed as the new map.

City Council faced an April 17 deadline to adopt the map.

The 2018 map continued to meet all legal requirements, while the population remained balanced among the district following the 2020 Census. The population deviation between districts is 6.95%, less than the maximum 10% allowed. The total population of Dana Point is 33,144, so each of the five districts was required to contain about 6,629 people.

The districts were decided based on total population, not voting-age population. Based on the 2020 Census, District 1 contains 6,436 residents; District 2 has 6,897; District 3 has 6,681; District 4 has 6,667; and District 5 has 6,463.

During this year’s City Council race, Districts 1, 2 and 3 will be up for election in the fall. Districts 4 and 5 will be up for election in 2024. Redistricting will take place again after the 2030 decennial census.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

