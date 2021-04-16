Dana Point Couple Debuts Tequila Brand OTACA

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

OTACA Tequila, a new-to-market agave spirits company, launches in spring 2021 throughout Southern California. OTACA was founded by Anthony and Nicole Accetta, a husband-and-wife duo and Dana Point residents, who share a passion for entrepreneurship, artistry, and the endless pursuit of the ultimate sipping tequila.

After years of researching and tasting the world’s finest tequilas and traversing Mexico’s most-treasured agave plantations, the Accettas embarked on a mission to create their own ultra-premium tequila.

OTACA Tequila enters into the Southern California marketplace with a debut in approximately 600 locations throughout Southern California, including restaurants such as Red O, Sol Agave, and Javier’s and locations including Hi-Time Wine Cellars and Old Town Liquor.

“The conversation on tequila is shifting. OTACA’s entry into the market comes at a time when curiosity and appreciation for premium sipping tequila are at an all-time high,” said Anthony Accetta, a Dana Point-based entrepreneur and real estate developer. “After years of research, we crafted OTACA with our master distiller to excite and enchant those with discerning palates. Our mission was to create a tequila that would be once tried, always craved. And so, OTACA was born.”

OTACA Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber agave piñas grown on the lowlands of Tequila—Mexico’s gateway to the blue agave region of the Jaliscan Lowlands. Each hand-selected agave piña is harvested once it reaches its optimum maturity after eight years. Produced on a boutique estate, the agave is then fermented, twice distilled, and then twice filtered through a proprietary chilling process. The result is a pristine, ultra-smooth sipping tequila presenting the purest expression of agave’s natural flavors.

The Plata, OTACA’a first release, is a take on the classic Blanco. Each smooth sip presents notes of citrus, vanilla, and a touch of warm earth, the Accettas say. The Accettas are currently aging two additional marques for the OTACA brand portfolio: a Reposado, which will be aged for six months, and an Añejo, which will age for a full 24 months—both of which gaining nuances as they mature in cognac barrels.

“There is purity in tequila. It is a straightforward process, yet it remains somewhat mysterious. The art of distillation presents itself as a blank canvas; each step of the proprietary process is its own defining brush stroke,” comments co-founder Nicole Accetta, a renowned artist whose oil on canvas paintings are displayed around the world. “OTACA Tequila is a bottled celebration of terroir, history, and culture that illuminates the depth and intricacies that agave-based spirits have to offer.”

For more information on OTACA Tequila, visit otacatequila.com.

