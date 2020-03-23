Dana Point Closes Dana Cove Beach

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

According to the city, people are welcome to go outside and enjoy fresh air—but city-owned beaches will be one less option for visitors.

“Everyone should stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job,” the city news release states. “You can however, take a walk, get fresh air, and let your children run on the grass at the park and exercise. These activities are important for your health, but should be done responsibly.”

Access to the Dana Cove area and tide pools located behind the Ocean Institute is closed until further notice.

As for other beaches located in Dana Point, but not owned by the city, neither the county nor the state has indicated closure of other beaches.

On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20, immediately directing all residents to heed current State public health directives to stay home, except as needed. The order is meant to maintain continuity of operations of essential critical infrastructure sectors, as well as additional sectors the State Public Health Officer may designate as critical to protect the health and well-being of all Californians.

Under the Orange County’s current emergency declaration, Sheriff Don Barnes serves as the Director of Emergency Services and decisions such as beach closures are to be made by him, according to the city’s news release.

“We have not received any information that indicates County beaches or their parking lots are closing. This status could change and we will provide an update if we receive new information,” the release states.

Doheny State Beach remains open for day use. Visitors are asked to download a Passport Parking app.

Additionally, some city trails are also closed to the public. This includes Harbor Point Trail, Switchback Trail, Hilltop Trail and Bluff Top trail. Trails that will remain open for the time being are Coast Highway protective trail, Strand Beach Access Way (between Selva and Pacific Coast Highway) and Sycamore Creek Trail.

City parks will remain accessible to the public. Playground equipment and bathrooms are closed.

“The City has installed signage to remind everyone to practice social distancing and good hygiene,” the release states. “However, if these guidelines are not being followed by the public, we will consider closing parks.”