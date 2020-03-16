Dana Point Closes City Hall and Will Teleconference Council Meeting

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

According to the latest update from Orange County Health Care Agency (OC Health), there have been a total of 17 coronavirus cases in the county. On Monday, March 16, the City of Dana Point issued its third update this month in response to the pandemic.

“Today we are announcing a major shift in our City’s operations as we continue to implement mitigation measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the city update states. “Starting today, City Hall has closed all public counters and lobbies. The City leadership team and key staff will remain on-site, but some of our staff will be working from home to practice responsible social distancing.”

According to the city, staff is following guidance from federal, state and county authorities.

“The situation is fluid, and information provided in this statement is subject to change,” the news release said.

Beginning Monday, the city implemented transitional changes to online and telephone services through the end of March, or “until further notice.”

Essential city services will continue, but in-person services at City Hall will be suspended. City Hall will transition to online services; residents and businesses are encouraged to call the city’s main line at 949.248.3500 or send an email to info@danapoint.org.

All services requiring in-person visits or public service counter assistance (including building permits) will be suspended or made available via phone, online or through email. Building inspection services, however, will continue. All public works services will remain in place with the exception of in-person permit submissions or parking permit requests, which can be made online at publicworks@danapoint.org.

Refuse collection, routine street maintenance and street sweeping will continue per the usual schedule.

While the lobby of Dana Point Police Services is closed, the blue phone outside of the door is operational and can be used to access Police Services. Call 949.770.6011 for non-emergency police assistance and 911 for emergency assistance.

Dana Point City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, March 17 via teleconference. Viewers can tune in Channel 855 at 6 p.m. or watch the livestream on the City of Dana Point YouTube page.

The city council meeting scheduled for April 7 will be canceled or conducted by teleconference.

“Electronic comments are encouraged,” the update states. “Commission meetings will either be suspended or conducted by teleconference at least through April, or until further notice. Written comments may also be submitted by email to kward@danapoint.org.”

The San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter will be limiting its in-person services, beginning today. The shelter’s office will be closed to the public, but sheltering services will be available. Schedule an appointment by phone at 949.492.1617. Animal Control Officers will continue to accommodate the most emergent health and public safety issues in the community.

For more information, the OC Public Health Care Agency COVID-19 Health Referral Hotline is 1.800.564.8448.