Dana Point Classic Car & Motorcycle Show to be Held Oct. 17

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce has announced the Dana Point Classic Car & Motorcycle Show will be held on Sunday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Del Prado Avenue in the downtown Lantern District.

Start your engines and cruise to the show. This outdoor event features more than 200 classic cars, a motorcycle display, an award ceremony, entertainment, vendors, great food and beverages, and more. Admission is free for spectators and is perfect for families and friends of all ages.

Early bird registration for classic cars and motorcycles is now open. Cars and motorcycles registered in the show will be eligible to win awards in several categories, including Best in Show, Mayor’s Cup and People’s Choice. Registrants will also receive a commemorative event T-shirt.

Registration information and event details can be found at danapointcarshow.com. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the event on Facebook and Instagram @danapointcarshow for all show updates.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available. Contact the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce at carshow@danapointchamber.com or 949.496.1555.

