The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is encouraging graduating seniors from Dana Hills High who have shown commitment and hard work throughout their high school career to apply for the organization’s scholarships.

Scholarships may range between $500 to $1,000 and are typically awarded to four through six students. Donations from the Chamber and its member businesses fund the scholarships.

The scholarship fund is named in memory of Richard Deffenbaugh, the owner of the Dana Point Auto Service and longest-serving member of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce who died in July 2021.

Deffenbaugh is credited with spearheading the fundraising of the Chamber’s scholarships for the past decade.

“We hope that with the support of this scholarship, students will cultivate their talents and utilize the knowledge and skills they attain in their continuing education to create or lead a business of their own, here in their hometown of Dana Point,” Marketing and Events Manager Katie McGann said in an email.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 6. For more information or to download an application, visit the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce website, danapointchamber.com/chamber-scholarship-fund, or visit the Dana Hills High School scholarship page at danahills.capousd.org.

To donate to the scholarship fund and help the Chamber reach its $5,000 goal, visit the Dana Point Chamber website.