Dana Point Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 75th Anniversary

By Breeana Greenberg

More than 150 people gathered in the harbor on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to celebrate the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce’s 75th anniversary and its support of the local small business community.

State Sen. Patricia Bates, State Assemblymember Laurie Davies, Mayor Joe Muller and representatives from County Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office celebrated the anniversary by presenting the Chamber with certificates and proclamations.

Congressman Mike Levin also presented a certificate earlier in the week, celebrating the chamber’s longevity.

“We are elated to be celebrating our Chamber’s 75th anniversary, surrounded by our amazing members,” said Marco Scognamiglio, chair of the chamber’s governing board.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce was established in 1947. Today, it is one of the largest chambers in south Orange County with 425 business members.

Businesses like the Dana Point Auto Service, Lantern Bay Realty, Coffee Importers, Dana Point Shipyard, HomeSmart Evergreen Realty, First Team Real Estates, Ocean Institute, CR&R, and Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching have been members of the Chamber since the early 1970s.

“The only reason we are here today is because of our membership’s support over these last 75 years, and the amazing leadership we’ve had the pleasure of working with who helped ensure our success to now, and for many, many years to come,” Scognamiglio said.

