The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce inducted its 2024 board of directors and recognized the 2023 Ambassador, Citizen, Nonprofit and Business of the Year at its annual awards night on Jan. 24.

The dinner and awards ceremony was dubbed “Business in Bloom” and took place at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point.

Mayor Jamey Federico inducted the 2024 board of directors that includes 2024 chair Hydee Riggs, 2025 chair-elect Kelly Rinderknecht, immediate-past chair Beth Oas, treasurer Brandon Clark and secretary Jan Meyer.

Before the 2024 board of directors recited the oath spoken by Federico, the mayor expressed his sentiments.



“You would not be here today if they didn’t trust you and think you could do it,” said Federico. “So, it really does not matter what we say in this oath; you are here because they trust you, and please live up to that.”

Recognition was given to 2023 chair Beth Oas as she introduced the new chair, Hydee Riggs.



“She’s a good friend [Riggs] and a very dynamic woman; she’s gonna lead the Chamber and the board in a great year ahead,” Oas told Dana Point Times.

The first award of the night was given to Gary Macrides for 2023 Ambassador of the Year, and it was presented by 2022 Ambassador of the Year winner, Caleb Gonzales.

“The ambassador we are honoring this evening is always eager to welcome new members to the Chamber and connect with local businesses,” said Gonazales. “He demonstrates great leadership and is a strong voice within the business community.”

For 2023 Citizen of the Year, the award was given to Karin Schnell, Dana Point Arts Ambassador.



“We’re really working together, coming up with a lot of new programs in arts and culture and events that will be happening in our city within the next year,” said Schnell. “It’s amazing what’s going to be coming and happening to Dana Point.”

Federico took the stage again to present the Pet Project Foundation with the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year award.

He credited the Pet Project Foundation for being the reason why the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter is an official “no-kill” shelter and praised the organization’s efforts to save animals from other “high-kill” shelters.



“The Pet Project Foundation is the amazing nonprofit partner that allows the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter to quite literally set the standard for animal sheltering and adoption services,” Federico said.



The final award of the night was given to Jon’s Fish Market for being the 2023 Business of the Year.



“You guys were the ones going out and locally buying from us during the pandemic, and that’s why we got to shine,” said Shala Mansur, owner of Jon’s Fish Market. “It was the local community that kept us open, shining—and kept coming for more. That’s why we’re still going.”