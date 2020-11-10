…

Haley Chi-Sing, Dana Point Times

Trevor Remeyer has always had a passion for singing and music. In his words, it’s been this way for as long as he can remember. Now, as a second-year Psychology and Urban Planning student at the UCLA, Remeyer continues his singing career with the university’s a cappella group, the Scattertones, all while balancing his studies at the university.

“A lot of it is because of my passion; in my free time, I’ll spend a moment arranging new music or just practicing singing, playing bass or guitar,” said Remeyer.

Beginning his singing career as a child, Remeyer first started studying music at the Los Rios Rock School in San Juan Capistrano. While there, Remeyer was able to gain a rock-style background, as well as truly hone in and perfect his vocal performances. During his time at the music school, Remeyer was able to partake in solo gigs and get a handle on stage performances.

After graduating from Dana Hills High School, Remeyer enrolled at UCLA with the hopes of continuing his musical career in college. Promptly auditioning for the Scattertones, Remeyer was called back and earned his spot on the university’s elite a cappella group. According to Remeyer, a cappella is now his “main musical outlet” during his studies.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing shutdowns across the nation beginning in March, the Scattertones were one of many musical groups affected by the closing down of performances and instituting crowd limitations. Now, seven months into the pandemic, the Scattertones have had to adjust to CDC and health regulations as a means of continuing their performances and competitions.

According to Remeyer, the Scattertones have continued their group practices into the semester via Zoom. Any in-person gatherings have a capacity limit, and social distancing precautions are put in place. All members present at any of these meetings are required to wear a mask throughout the practice.

“There aren’t any gigs in person, and it’s a little more difficult to actually rehearse your stuff when that drive to perform isn’t there, because I think a lot of what drives us is the rush of getting up there and performing,” said Remeyer.

Despite the complete halt of in-person performances, the Scattertones have continued to put on appearances via online competitions. According to Remeyer, a majority of the competitions the group enters are affiliated with charity events raising money for outside organizations. As of recently, the Scattertones partook in “UpStagedAID: One World, Every Student Voice” College A Cappella Championship, earning first place overall in the West Region bracket.

According to a press release by UpStagedAID, the winning a cappella group “receives $10,000+ in cash prizes and donations to the social justice charity of their choice.” The Scattertones, specifically, competed for the International Committee of the Red Cross: Lebanon as a means of raising relief money following the explosions in Beirut this past August.

This performance follows the Scattertones’ many other in-person gigs prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. According to Remeyer, the Scattertones put on various performances prior to the March lockdown, including a stage show for the UCLA Medical Center and a seasonal performance in December of last year with audience members such as Morgan Freeman and Oprah Winfrey.

With much unknown on the horizon, the Scattertones have continued to work and produce content despite the lack of in-person interactions and rehearsals. In October, the a cappella group released its fifth studio album, titled Quintessential, featuring several guest appearances by Scattertones alumni. According to Remeyer, the album features several top songs from graduating members dating back to 2015.

“Now that we’re back in session a little bit more, we’re looking to create yet another album in the next year or two, so keep your eyes out for that,” Remeyer said.

As for any immediate plans, the Scattertones will continue participating in virtual competitions and fundraisers, awaiting the day they can all gather again in a studio and perform what they do best.

