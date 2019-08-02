Haley Chi-Sing, for Dana Point Times

Dana Point-based author Frank McAdams is joining forces with Australian production company White Sparks Production, Perth to take his true crime book, Final Affair, to the screen as a television episode. The crew was scheduled to begin filming and production in late July or early August.

Final Affair: The Shocking True Story of Marriage and Murder follows the murder trial of Richard Overton and the story behind the murder of his wife, Jan Overton—a school board official of the Capistrano Unified School District. The case that captivated the nation in 1988 is closely analyzed and detailed in McAdams’ book.

First intrigued by the case through the media coverage, McAdams saw an opportunity to take this highly publicized case in a much different direction in the form of a book.

“When I read the summary of homicide investigator Tim Carney’s role in the cold case . . . I felt that the real story was not the trial but the year and one-half investigation that led to the trial,” said McAdams.

McAdams was later able to meet with Carney, now a retired Orange County Sheriff’s Investigator. With both of their intentions and mindsets aligning, the two decided to sign a contract and co-write Final Affair.

Since the publishing of the book, Final Affair has been featured in a multitude of television works and features, including True Detective and Forensic Files. White Sparks Production will be featuring McAdams as a highlighted figure throughout the upcoming episode.

“We spent three hours on background and specific questions, centered around Overton’s sociopathic character traits, Jan’s success as a school district trustee and school board president, and Tim’s determination to get the forensic evidence to convict,” McAdams said.

The episode will take a more factual stance rather than a “docu-drama” style. McAdams’ interviews and input will be included in the interview-heavy episode.

With the recent growth in interest and popularity in crime and mystery television, the Overton case and McAdams’ work have continued to grab the attention of viewers and readers alike.

“The reader today cannot seem to get enough of true crime,” said McAdams.

White Sparks Production’s episode featuring Final Affair has yet to set a release date. The book is currently available for purchase as a paperback on Amazon.