Dana Point ArtFest Seeks Artist Submissions

By Breeana Greenberg

Registration is now open for artists of all fine art mediums to submit their work to possibly be showcased at the Dana Point ArtFest this June. Both amateur and professional artists are invited to apply.

The free event, scheduled for June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will showcase about 80 different artists through displays and booths, as well as feature live music, food, beer and wine gardens at Dana Point’s Lantern District.

Del Prado Avenue, between Amber Lantern and Violet Lantern, will be closed off to motorists, allowing artists to exhibit their artwork.

The application will require that artists submit up to three digital images of artwork that best represent their work. The cost of admission for artists to exhibit their work is $75. Artists will be required to furnish their own 10-foot-by-10-foot tent if they choose to use one, as well as tables and display panels.

Artists interested in displaying their work during ArtFest should submit an online application by May 1. A response may take up to two weeks. For more information, visit dpartfest.com.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

