Dana Point Announces Summer Events, Activities, Trolley Route

By Breeana Greenberg

With Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, just around the corner, Dana Point has announced the return of its summer trolley. The trolley will run from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

The city also announced upcoming summer activities and events, as well as the lineup of artists to perform at Concerts in the Park and the slate of movies to be screened during Movies in the Park.

The summer trolley will kick off on May 27, running from noon to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays. During the weekends, the trolley will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

On Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, the trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Trolleys will arrive at stops every 15 minutes, though service may be delayed during heavy traffic. A Dana Point Trolley tracker app is also available for smartphones, where users can find live updates and arrival times of each trolley stop.

The Dana Point Trolley will connect to San Clemente’s trolley at Camino Mira Costa and Camino de Estrella, and will also connect to San Juan Capistrano’s trolley at Stonehill Drive and Del Obispo Street.

Riders can also transfer to Laguna Beach or Laguna Niguel trolleys off Pacific Coast Highway at Ritz Carlton Drive or Niguel Road.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the start of the summer trolley service with a trolley hop on May 27, from 3-7 p.m. The trolley will stop at participating restaurants for special drink offers. Riders 21 and older must purchase a wristband to access drink specials.

The summer trolley will be available to take residents to all of the upcoming events Dana Point has to offer.

The City of Dana Point will honor fallen veterans during a Memorial Day Service on May 30 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Pines Park, presented by the city and Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934.

With the start of June also comes Movies in the Park. At 8 p.m. each Friday, movies will be shown at Lantern Bay Park. Cruella will be shown on June 3, Encanto on June 10, Jungle Cruise on June 17, and The Addams Family 2 on June 24.

On June 5, the Dana Point Artfest will return, featuring more than 100 artists along Del Prado. Del Prado will be closed between Ruby Lantern and Golden Lantern from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Dana Point Summer Bazaar will return in late June. The Bazaar will be held in the community center on June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring artisans, crafters and local businesses.

In celebration of the Fourth of July, the city will launch fireworks off a barge off Doheny State Beach’s coastline at 9 p.m.

Concerts in the Park will kick off at Sea Terrace Park on July 10, with Bad Company tribute band Good Company performing along with Queen tribute band Queen Nation. The series of concerts will be held each Sunday at 3 p.m.

Journey tribute band DSB and Cars tribute band Heartbeat City will take the stage on July 17, and K Tel All Stars and Kenny Metcalf as Elton John will perform on July 24. LOVEDRIVE and Bonfire are scheduled to take the stage on July 31, followed by Tony Suraci and Turn the Page on Aug. 7. Reflexx and Rockin’ The Paradise will close out the series on Aug. 14.

More information on all the summer activities Dana Point has to offer can be found on the city’s parks and recreation department website.

Editor’s Note: A map of the city’s summertime trolley can be found on page 11 of this week’s print edition of the Dana Point Times.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

