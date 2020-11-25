Dana Point Announces Safe, Outdoor Holiday Festivities

…

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The City of Dana Point has planned a number of holiday and community events that are designed to provide safe, outdoor options for holiday celebrations.

While statewide guidelines have restricted some activities, a city press release announced that officials are focused on safe, outdoor events, as well as working with local elementary schools to help bring some extra holiday cheer, including school visits from its Jolly Trolley. The city’s holiday outreach also includes services for those in need and the senior community.

“We appreciate the commitment of our residents and businesses as we all work to minimize the impact of COVID-19,” said Dana Point Mayor Richard Viczorek. “In Dana Point, we are lucky to live in such a beautiful location that encourages fun and festive outdoor celebrations while ensuring safe distancing. This is when we can show our community spirit in more ways than one.”

For all events, 6-foot social distancing will be maintained, and masks will be mandatory.

On Friday, December 4, the community can see Santa as he rides Santa’s Jolly Trolley with his elves (from the City of Dana Point Recreation Division) and distributes pre-packaged treats for kids up to the age of 12. Santa’s elves will collect letters for Santa to bring back to the North Pole for Santa to review and provide a response.

Kids can also mail letters to: Santa Letters, c/o City of Dana Point Recreation Division, 34052 Del Obispo St. Dana Point, CA 92629. Deadline to submit Santa letters in the mail is December 14.

The Jolly Trolley will stop at the following locations.

3-3:30 p.m. Pines Park – 34941 Camino Capistrano

4–4:30 p.m. Sunset Park – 34345 Calle Naranja

5–5:30 p.m. Dana Woods Park – 24900 Dana Woods

6–6:30 p.m. Sea Canyon Park – 33093 Santiago Drive

7-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park – 34111 La Plaza Street

On Saturday, December 5, the city will host its Holiday Food Drive: “Tis the Season for Giving.” From noon to 4 p.m. at the Dana Point Community Center, residents can drive up and drop off food items. Santa and his elves will be on hand to provide treats to children in cars.

The City’s Recreation Department is also requesting donations for its Secret Santa for Seniors. Volunteers are matched with a senior for a specific item they have requested (up to $20 item), then volunteers can purchase the item and bring the unwrapped gift to the Dana Point Community Center by December 11. If interested, contact the City of Dana Point Recreation Division at recreation@danapoint.org

Calling all Holiday Home Decorators! The Dana Point Youth Board is taking applications for its “Candy Cane Lanes” Home Decorating Contest. The deadline to enter is December 15. For 2020, homes will be judged on Best Overall, Most Creative, Best Use of a Theme, and People’s Choice.

All homes that are entered will be featured on the Youth Board’s Candy Cane Lanes map, published in the Dana Point Times and displayed on the city’s website and social media. In addition, all contestants gain citywide bragging rights and a sign to proudly display in their yard for all to see. Judging by the Youth Board will take place on December 17. Winning homes in each category will receive gift cards.

Residents who want to join in on the fun can email Monique Leon at mleon@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3507. Applications are available online starting Monday, November 30 at danapoint.org.

For more information on upcoming events, contact the Recreation Division at 949.248.3536

