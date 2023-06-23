Days after the official start to summer, Dana Point Ale House owner Christian Goodman is looking to celebrate the taproom’s new beer garden and kick off the warm-weather season with a barbecue on Saturday, June 24.

The beer garden was a longtime dream for Goodman, he said, as he wanted to take advantage of Dana Point’s typically sunny weather. However, Goodman had to temper his hopes to build a beer garden when he struggled to find a space for the outdoor business.

“That’s why we ended up doing the brick and mortar with Prado West,” Goodman said. “It was actually after we had already signed our lease, the landlord, Raintree Partners, reached out to me and informed me that they had purchased the lot next door and that they really wanted to make a beer garden, public park for Dana Point.”

“We really want to utilize the great weather that we have in Dana Point,” Goodman continued.

Dana Point Ale House is furnishing its patio extension with picnic tables and outdoor games such as cornhole.

Next to the Dana Point Ale House’s patio extension, the Prado West development has created an outdoor, pet-friendly space for residents and visitors to enjoy. However, dogs must be on a leash in the park, Raintree Partners Marketing Manager Hannah Bailey noted.

“As of right now, the Prado West development does not have outdoor space besides our roof-deck that strictly is for residents,” Bailey said.

“Then we have Prado Square, but there’s no greenery really besides the trees, and that’s used more by our retail partners,” Bailey continued. “So, I would just say that the value is just a nice, clean, outdoor space where people can enjoy the sunshine.”

Before Raintree developed the small outdoor park space, set to open this summer, the area was a dirt lot that abutted the housing development.

“We wanted to beautify that area,” Bailey said. “So, it really was an effort to clean up what that looked like before for people walking from their houses to Prado West or for people going to the Dana Point Ale House and seeing this dirt lot next door.”

Over the summer, Prado West will host a series of events at the Prado Square, including a free yoga class by YogaSix, a night market called Poppy Seed Market and a music series featuring performances by Joe Schmid Music Group.

Dana Point Ale House expands its outdoor patio to include a beer garden furnished with picnic tables and outdoor games like cornhole. Behind it, the Prado West development has created an outdoor, pet-friendly space for residents and visitors to enjoy. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“That’s the start of the event series, but the whole area has gotten way busier with Clean Juice opening, which is super exciting; it’s always really busy over there,” Bailey said. “I’m pumped about that for all of our retail partners to hopefully provide them more business from the increased crowd.”

Bailey added that she envisions residents and visitors having the opportunity to lay down a blanket and hang out with their friends and pets in the small park area to enjoy live music playing at the Dana Point Ale House.

“Let’s say Christian (Goodman) at the Ale House had a band on the patio; maybe people would go in the park and lay down a blanket and bring some snacks and enjoy with a couple friends and their pets, something like that,” Bailey said.

“Or as an event space, maybe a resident wants to have a birthday party for someone in their family, they could take over that space from us for an evening and set it up however they’d like,” Bailey continued. “They would coordinate with me on that, but that’s something I could see it being used for, as well as private events.”

Christian Goodman’s wife and Dana Point Ale House co-owner Whitney Goodman added that she sees the patio extension as an opportunity to offer new events over the summer.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of really cool things this summer, like a hoppy hour,” she said.

The “hoppy hour,” Whitney explained, will be running Tuesday through Friday from 2-5 p.m., when the Ale House will offer discounts on beers.

“It’s just providing a lot of cool events and opportunities that we haven’t really been doing yet,” she said. “So, to me, as a new mom, to have a space where you can let your kid be free while enjoying your beer is a super huge plus.”

“For me, personally, I feel like the beer garden is such a cool opportunity, especially since we don’t really have that in Dana Point,” Whitney continued.

Whitney added that community members can follow the taproom’s Instagram page to stay up to date with the Ale House’s planned events.

The Ale House will celebrate its new beer garden and kick off summer with a barbecue from Orange Pic Smokehouse, specialty beers and live music performed by Jerad LaFond.

“I have pulled out all stops in getting the best beer I absolutely can, so we’re going to have, hopefully, the best tap list we’ve had so far, along with some beer and merchandise giveaways,” Christian said.

Christian explained that through the relationships he’s developed in the craft beer industry in California, he’s able to offer a unique selection of beers on tap.

“I’ve made a lot of friends,” Christian said. “I’ve also been very persistent and maybe sometimes have bugged a few people to get their beers on, but I couldn’t ask to be in a better industry, because I have been supported by all of these breweries.”

At the celebration, Dana Point Ale House will give away branded T-shirts and Highland Park and North Park beer.

“Basically, what we’re doing is we’re doing giveaways every hour during our event from 12 to 4 p.m.,” Whitney said.

“We’re giving away baskets that have awesome four-packs of beer, and we have Dana Point Ale House merch, so whether that’s a hat or a T-shirt, that’s what we’re giving away, along with some other cool stuff,” Whitney continued.

Until the celebration on Saturday, patrons cannot drink alcohol in the new beer garden; however, the extension is available for kids to play while the adults enjoy the existing patio, Christian said.

In late March, the Ale House reached its one-year anniversary but decided to wait for the beer garden to be completed before officially celebrating.

“We’ll be celebrating our 15-month anniversary,” Christian said.

Christian added that he’d like to show his appreciation for the Dana Point community and “all those that have helped us succeed in our first year” through Saturday’s celebration.

“We couldn’t be happier with the reception that Dana Point has given us,” Christian said. “The locals have gone above and beyond with their support of us, and I could not have done it without them.”

“We want to meet some new faces and get the word out that we’re all about community and great beer and good times,” Christian continued. “To be honest, it’s just another excuse for us to party.”