Dana Outrigger Canoe Club to Hold 50th Annual Whitey Harrison Classic

Featured Image: Members of the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club in 2014 pull up to Baby Beach. Photo by Andrea Papagianis

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Outrigger Canoe Club will be celebrating its 50th annual Whitey Harrison Classic nine-man outrigger race with members of Whitey Harrison’s family at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Team check-in will take place at 7 a.m., with the start of the women/coed race beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the men’s race starting at 12:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. and will include a recognition of Harrison’s family with commemorative medals.

Members of Harrison’s family, including Jean Pierre “The Fly” Van Swae, will be presented with leis at the start of the day.

A catered lunch will be available for purchase at 11:30 a.m., featuring a “local style” lunch plate with Hawaiian pork, teriyaki chicken, macaroni salad, rice and fruit.

The Dana Outrigger Canoe Club will also sell 50th anniversary Whitey Harrison Classic T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts and hats during the event.

There will also be a memorabilia table with photos and information about Harrison at the Doheny Beach grass area. Raffle and merchandise sales, lunch and the awards ceremony will take place there. as well.

The race schedule is available at danaoutrigger.net.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

