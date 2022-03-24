Dana Hills Track Earns 3 Wins at Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zach Cavanagh

Dana Hills earned three wins in three varieties of the 400-meter race at the Laguna Beach Trophy Invitational at Laguna Beach High School on Saturday, March 19.

The Dolphins’ star senior Jai Dawson posted a personal record to win the boys 400 in 49.8 seconds. Dawson edged out Beckman senior Sachin Shurpalekar by 0.97 seconds for the win.

Dawson was coming off a state-leading performance in the 800-meter run on March 12 at the Irvine ASICS Invitational. Dawson was clocked at 1:50.63 in the 800. While he was on the initial heat sheets for the 800 at Laguna Beach, Dawson ran only in the 400 last weekend.

In the girls 400, Dana Hills seniors took the top two spots with personal records.

Sienna Frederiksen earned the win at 58.06 seconds, and one second behind was Ava Podolski at 59.07 seconds. Senior Shelby O’Mara also posted a personal record in seventh at 1:01.51.

Each name is significant, because they contributed to the Dolphins’ winning effort in the girls 4×400-meter relay. Dana Hills won in convincing fashion at 4:00.7, a full 10 seconds ahead of second-place Archer School for Girls.

Frederiksen and Podolski also put up notable performances in the 200. Frederiksen finished third at 26.32, with Podolski nearly in stride in fourth at 26.36 seconds. Senior Caroline Glessing from Corona del Mar won the race at 25.98 seconds.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

