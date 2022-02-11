Dana Hills QB Bo Kelly Earns Offensive MVP in Orange County All-Star Classic

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photo Courtesy of JP Westerbeck Photography

By Zach Cavanagh

Dana Hills quarterback Bo Kelly got one more shot to put on the pads in his high school career and made the most of it on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Kelly threw two touchdown passes to help lead the South to its seventh consecutive victory over the North, 30-17, in the Orange County North-South Classic at Newport Harbor High School. The Classic was sponsored by the Los Angeles Chargers and Costa Mesa United.

The Cal Poly-bound Kelly completed 11 of 17 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, and was named the game’s offensive MVP. Kelly threw both touchdowns to San Juan Hills wide receiver Braden Pegan, who signed a letter of intent with UCLA.

Dana Hills wide receiver Broghan Daley also caught a touchdown pass, a 32-yard score thrown by Huntington Beach quarterback AJ Perez for a 23-17 lead with just under six minutes remaining the fourth quarter.

Dana Hills cornerback Hayden Dendiu and wide receiver Owen Chambers also played in the game for the South team, which was coached by San Juan Hills head coach Rob Frith.

Really proud of our 4 Dana Hills football players last night who competed in the OC All Star Game. @hdendiu was laying wood all night. @BroghanDaley had a big time catch and run for a touchdown. @bokellyy took home the MVP! @OwenCha16498928 pic.twitter.com/S3YMZispfa — Tony Henney (@tonyhenney) February 6, 2022

Other local area players in the game included San Clemente’s Ethan Rooney; San Juan Hills’ Chase Schmidt, Cole Monach, John Gaines and Ryan Murphy; JSerra’s Chase Barry and Luke Berry; and St. Margaret’s Jack Ruff and Will Stahl. Full photo galleries for the game can be found at jpwestphoto.com.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

