Promoting cultural exchange between Dana Point and its Friendship City, Sorrento, Italy, Dana Point Sister Cities International is launching a pen pal program this fall.

Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, Dana Hill High School students will have the opportunity to participate in the pen pal program with students at Marone High School in Sorrento.

Eighteen DHHS students interested in participating completed a survey to be matched with students in Sorrento with similar interests, with whom they will correspond throughout the upcoming school year.

“One of the big things that Sister Cities International promotes, it’s one of the main ways that they make connections between two cities, is through the youth program,” Dana Point Sister Cities President Bob Zasa said.

Zasa explained that when Sister Cities International was created in 1956, the vision was that “if the youth understand each other, (President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s) hope was it would avoid future wars, because people would know each other on a personal basis and think twice about doing bad things to each other, and it would help commerce.”

Dana Point Sister Cities partnered with the local Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary and Dana Hills High School Interact Club to facilitate the pen pal program.

Zasa noted that his children enjoyed participating in pen pal programs in high school and still keep in touch with their friends abroad.

As the program launches, Zasa looked to expand and facilitate further cultural exchanges through the Dana Point Sister Cities nonprofit, including visits between students.

For more information on the Dana Point Sister Cities nonprofit or the pen pal program, email Zasa at bzasa@dpsistercities.org or visit danapointsistercities.org.