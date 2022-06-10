Dana Hills High School Girls Athlete of the Year: Olivia Paquette

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Olivia Paquette once again showcased her high-flying splashdowns for strong results in her senior diving season.

For her performances, Paquette has been selected as one of the Dana Hills Athletes of the Year.

Paquette finished second at the CIF-SS Division 2 championships and just missed out on a spot in the state finals at the CIF-SS state meet qualifier. She also finished third at the Coast View League Championship Meet.

In the Division 2 Final, Paquette put up an 11-dive total score of 489.60 points. She posted her highest-scoring dive on her third attempt with a back 2½-somersault tuck for 56 points. That dive was one of four to finish second in its respective round, and Paquette recorded the top score of the eighth round with an inward 2½-somersault tuck for 51.30 points. Paquette was the CIF-SS Division 2 champion last season with 517.45 points.

At the CIF-SS state meet qualifier, Paquette missed out on a spot at the CIF State Championships by fewer than eight points. Paquette finished seventh with a six-dive total score of 272.10 points. She scored her best dive of the meet on her third attempt with a forward 2½-somersault pike for 54.60 points.

Paquette will continue her athletic and academic career at George Washington University.

