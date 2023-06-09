For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

There is a decorated history of distance running at Dana Hills High School, and one of the most decorated girls runners in program history was senior Allura Markow.

For her stellar career and consistent excellence, Markow has been selected as one of the Dana Point Times’ Athletes of the Year.

In the fall cross country season, Markow won her first CIF-SS championship with a win in the Division 3 Finals at 17:31.4. She also advanced to the CIF State Championships for the third time in her career and matched her career-best finish with an eighth-place time of 18:08.4.

Markow set a personal record at her home course in a win at the Dana Hills Invitational. The senior ran the 3-mile, on-campus course in 16:38.3 for her first victory at her home invitational.

Markow also collected wins at the Iolani Invitational in Hawaii, South Coast League Finals and CIF-SS preliminaries. She also finished fifth at the Orange County Championships.

In the spring on the track, Markow earned much of her success in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.

Markow went the furthest in the 1,600, where she finished 10th at the CIF State Championships for the second consecutive year. She earned wins at the South Coast League Finals and CIF-SS preliminaries, then finished third at the CIF-SS Division 2 Finals and fourth at the CIF-SS Masters Meet.

In the 800, Markow finished second at the Orange County Championships with a personal record of 2:10.38 and won at the South Coast League Finals.

Additionally, Markow finished fourth in the 3,200 meters at the Orange County Championships.

Markow will continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Oregon.