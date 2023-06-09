For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

After losing key pieces of a record-setting passing attack from the previous season, the Dana Hills football team shifted its focus to a powerful ground game with senior running back Christian Guarascio as its spear, and did so to astonishing results.

For his county-leading rushing performance in the fall, Guarascio has been selected as one of the Dana Point Times’ Athletes of the Year.

As a junior, Guarascio’s role in the Dana Hills offense was mostly protection. Out of the backfield, Guarascio would mainly be an extra blocker, with the occasional complementary run and reception. In total, he rushed for 612 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries.

However, going into his senior season, the entire philosophy of the Dolphin attack changed. Offensive linemen had been charged with working in the weight room and building their strength, and when the fall rolled around, Guarascio became the focus, and the Dana Hills beef up front showed they embraced their new mantra.

Guarascio ran for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener, then 264 yards and three touchdowns in the following game. The senior ran for more than 200 yards in each of the first four games of the season.

Guarascio would go on to lead Orange County in rushing in the regular season with 1,722 yards and 13 touchdowns on 229 carries. He then ran for 169 yards on 34 carries in Dana Hills’ first-round playoff loss.

The senior also caught 20 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns and made an impact on defense with 30 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Guarascio will continue his career at Santa Barbara City College.