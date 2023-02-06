For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Three Dana Hills winter sports teams qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.

Only one Dana Hills team earned a top-four seed – girls water polo is No. 4 in Division 2.

The Dana Hills girls water polo team and Sea View League champion boys basketball team will open the CIF-SS playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

CIF-SS boys basketball playoff brackets have been released:



First Round, Wed. 2/8

D1: @JSerra_Hoops @ Great Oak

D1: @SJHHSBasketball @ Crean Lutheran

D2A: @DHHS_Athletics vs Valley Christian

D4AA: @SMESAthletics vs WC winner: Eisenhower-Muir

D4A: @FSJC_Athletics vs Holy Martyrs pic.twitter.com/oIAfYzaHju — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) February 5, 2023

Dana Hills boys basketball (18-8) tips off against Valley Christian of Cerritos (17-10), which earned an at-large selection out of the Olympic League. The Dolphins won their first league title since 2014 and played in the program’s first-ever CIF-SS Final last season.

If the Dolphins advance, they’ll take on No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian of Orange County or Portola in the Division 2A second round on Friday, Feb. 10.

CIF-SS brackets for girls water polo have been released:



First Round, Wed. 2/8

D1: @SCHSTritons vs Schurr

D2: No. 4 @DHHSAquatics vs Vista Murrieta



First Round, Tues. 2/7

D3: No. 1 @JSerraAthletics @ Villanova Prep pic.twitter.com/P2FTmOi7lt — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) February 4, 2023

The No. 4 seed Dana Hills girls water polo team (20-8) starts against Vista Murrieta (11-13) in Division 2. Vista Murrieta was the third-place team out of the Southwestern League. As their pool doesn’t meet CIF-SS playoff size requirements, the Dolphins will host their first-round game at Aliso Niguel High School.

If Dana Hills advances, they’ll play either Arlington or the winner of the Ventura-Glendora wild card match.

The Dana Hills girls basketball team (15-8) will play its first CIF-SS playoff game since 2018 at home against Rubidoux of Riverside (12-6) on Thursday, Feb. 9. Rubidoux was the third-place team in the Mountain Valley League.

If the Dolphins advance, they’ll take on Sacred Heart of Los Angeles or Oakwood in the Division 4A second round on Saturday, Feb. 11.

