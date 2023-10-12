For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

After a four-year absence due to the pandemic, coaching changes and scheduling issues, Dana Hills’ reverent tradition of its “Honor the Valor” night returned in dramatic glory on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Dolphins honored military veterans from all branches, including a Gold Star Family, with pregame ceremonies and a complete-effort victory over visiting Irvine, 14-7, at Dana Hills High School.

“I thought it was really cool,” Dana Hills head coach Tony Henney said. “We didn’t have a chance to do it the first two years I was here. The kids really bought into it, and you could see how special a moment it was. There’s a lot of the kids out here who had a grandfather, a dad, somebody that was in the military. I thought there was a lot of pride on the field, and that carried into the game.”

Dana Hills football honored numerous military veterans from all branches, including a Gold Star Family, with pregame ceremonies and a win on “Honor the Valor” night on Friday, Oct. 6. Photos: Alan Gibby/Zone57

Prior to the game, the Dana Hills football team received a rousing locker room speech from attending veterans, and on the field, the Dolphins players met with their assigned veteran and exchanged special black jerseys with the player’s number and the veteran’s name on the back.

As Henney mentioned, a handful of players were able to honor military veterans in their own families, including the eventual star of the game, senior Noah Kucera.

Kucera made the game-clinching interception on Dana Hills’ own 4-yard line with 31 seconds remaining, and he was able to do it in front of his Army veteran grandfather, Don Kucera, who flew out for the occasion.

“It’s awesome,” Noah Kucera said. “He lives in Chicago, and for him to be able to come out here, and (see us) win the game on the last play on a one-handed interception? You can’t even make that stuff up. It’s just a real special night. When I caught that, I literally started crying.”

Don Kucera was a helicopter pilot in the Army from 1960-63, and he called it “a wonderful thrill” to be honored among the other military veterans and see his grandson make the game-saving play.

“Wonderful, actually, just to remind myself that people appreciate the veterans,” Don Kucera said. “Particularly, I just missed Vietnam, and when all those guys came back from Vietnam, people were spitting on them or calling them baby-killers. It’s just nice to have that acclamation for people that put their time in and served our country.”

Dana Hills senior Noah Kucera grabbed the game-clinching interception, as the Dolphins clawed over Irvine, 14-7.



Kucera made the play on “Honor the Valor” night in front of his grandfather and Army veteran Don Kucera, as Dana Hills recognized military veterans. pic.twitter.com/zRAhrPqjbd — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) October 7, 2023