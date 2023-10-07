For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

As the fog descended upon Dana Hills High School and visiting Irvine marched to the Dolphins’ goal line in the final minutes on Friday, Oct. 6, the Dana Hills football team put up a physical effort worthy of their distinguished guests on “Honor the Valor” night.

The Dolphins opened the game with a blocked punt for a touchdown by Nate DePierro and held on in the final minute with a one-handed interception by Noah Kucera out of the mist in the shadow of their own end zone to defeat Irvine, 14-7, with numerous military veterans on hand to be honored and recognized.

“That was probably the greatest moment of my life, to be honest,” Kucera said of his game-ending interception, while standing next to his grandfather and honored Army veteran Don Kucera. “Just to be out here, it was bigger than us tonight. Honoring the veterans, and to end it like that? It’s sick. There’s no other word.”

It was a complete game and complete effort from Dana Hills, as the Dolphins dealt with offensive adversity and were buoyed by a special teams touchdown on the game’s opening drive and tenacious defense in the second half.

“For three years, we’ve been trying to get our kids to play at a physical level like that for 48 straight minutes, and when it starts to go against you, not let it happen, to play it out,” Dana Hills coach Tony Henney said. “That was a big moment for our program.”

Dana Hills lost its starting quarterback for the second time this season over the bye week, and the Dolphins grinded out a victory with only 100 yards of offense and all of its 14 points scored in the first quarter. On defense, Dana Hills pulled in three interceptions from Kucera, Blaise Brebner and Morgan Smith and stopped Irvine on fourth down three times in the second half.

“What I told the kids, what I was impressed about, it wasn’t just that we played every snap,” said Henney, who was emotional talking to his team after the win. “It was also the way the sideline responded, knowing the guys needed just a little more juice. I just felt it was a really big team win. We’ve had a lot of adversity for the last week and a half, a lot of drama. To find a way to get it done, that’s what good teams do.”

Dana Hills (5-2) now moves on to its Pacific Coast League schedule, where the Dolphins will open at home against Laguna Hills (7-0) next Friday, Oct. 13. The reigning state champion Hawks will be coming off a bye week following a win over Woodbridge last Friday, Sept. 29.

After four consecutive second-half drives between Dana Hills and Irvine ended on fourth down, the Vaqueros finally got moving as they turned back to their running game. Irvine pounded out a 12-play drive from its own 30-yard line that included a 1-yard touchdown being called back due to illegal motion. Following that penalty and with the Dolphins’ back against their own goal line, Kucera called game, reaching up with one hand to snag the interception at the 4-yard line with 31 seconds remaining and no Irvine timeouts left.

“We knew we needed to get a stop,” Kucera said. “Our offense was struggling the whole time. They were going down the field, and we just stepped up at the goal line.”

As the Dolphins suddenly found themselves without a quarterback on the roster during the bye week, Dana Hills turned to junior running back Owen Walz as their signal-caller on Friday. Walz just became eligible to play over the bye week, and while not a quarterback by trade, the San Clemente transfer took on the lion’s share of the offense.

“Obviously, his first game playing, he doesn’t even play quarterback. He plays running back. His first game doing that,” Henney said. “He put in a ton of time studying, learning just how to say the cadence. I’m really proud of him for just battling. He showed a lot of heart.”

Walz carried the ball 15 times for 20 yards (taken down from 40 yards after a 20-yard bad snap) and a rushing touchdown and completed 3 of 7 passes for 23 yards with two interceptions.

Normally, Kucera had been Dana Hills’ Mr. Everything on offense this season, including a school-record receiving performance, but without a proper throwing quarterback, Kucera’s offensive production was limited. He needed to find another way to affect the game, and he did so with the game-clinching interception..

“I told him on Wednesday, ‘You’ve won us a game in the run game, won the game as a receiver, won the game as a return guy, and tonight, you’re going to win us the game on defense,’” Henney said.

After Dana Hills’ took the early lead with DePierro’s blocked punt for touchdown on Irvine’s opening drive and Walz’s rushing score on the Dolphins’ opening drive, Irvine finally figured its way into the game.

The Vaqueros broke through on the ground with 20-yard and 27-yard runs by Brandon Figueroa to set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sina Saferzadeh to Carson Walker with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

And while Figueroa would accumulate 158 yards on the ground on 26 carries for Irvine, the Vaqueros would not make their way back to the end zone.

On Irvine’s four second-half possessions, Dana Hills got an interception from Smith, stymied two fake punt attempts with a pass break-up by Cooper Walsh and a saving tackle by Charlie Eckl and closed the game on Kucera’s interception.

However, the Dolphins didn’t much headway either with a punt, an interception on fourth down, and another fourth-down stop. Four consecutive second-half drives between Dana Hills and Irvine ended on fourth down.