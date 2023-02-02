For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

It’s been a tight race in the Sea View League, one that will go down to the final day, but the Dana Hills boys basketball team claimed at least its share of glory on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Dolphins surged ahead in the second quarter and knocked down crucial 3-pointers in the second half to defeat Mission Viejo, 72-62, at Dana Hills High School and clinch at least a share of its first league championship since 2014.

The third league championship in program history for Dana Hills (17-8, 5-3) could be an outright title with a win at El Toro on Friday, Feb. 3. If El Toro (15-12, 4-4) wins, it will be a split league championship, and if Mission Viejo (15-12, 4-4) also wins against Aliso Niguel (15-11, 3-5), it would be a three-way split of the Sea View League title.

Dana Hills beat El Toro in double overtime, 93-84, last Friday, Jan. 27, and won at El Toro, 58-51, on Jan. 20.

Dana Hills, Mission Viejo and El Toro are all in separate CIF-SS playoff divisions, so a tiebreaker won’t be needed for seeding purposes. All would enter the playoffs with a league champion designation. If a tiebreaker were needed, Dana Hills would own that edge on the strength of two wins out of three games against both El Toro and Mission Viejo.

CIF-SS playoff brackets will be released on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the first round being played on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Dana Hills is in Division 2A after its run to its first-ever CIF-SS Final in Division 3A last season.

On Wednesday, Collin Haugh again led all Dana Hills scorers with 24 points. Haugh is Orange County’s leading scorer with an average of 24 points per game.

The Dolphins were balanced with four players in double figures, including 15 points from Cole Davison and 14 points from Logan Scodeller. Niki Grguric posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.