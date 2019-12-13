Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The trial for a man who allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old to death at Patsy’s Irish Pub in Laguna Niguel came to a close on Wednesday, Dec. 11. As of press time, jurors were set to begin deliberating over whether the killing was out of anger or an act of self-defense.

Craig Tanber. Photo: Courtesy of OCSD

Craig Tanber, 41, stands accused of the murder of Shayan Mazroei outside the bar over Labor Day weekend in 2015. The trial, which started about three weeks ago, has focused on Tanber’s motive. The pub is located at 28971 Golden Lantern, in Laguna Niguel, about six miles from Dana Point.

Tanber is a former Dana Hills High School student, according to a Facebook page that was established for him while he was last in prison.

Around midnight the night of the slaying, Tanber was involved in an “altercation” with Mazroei in which Tanber allegedly stabbed Mazroei in the upper torso. Paramedics took him to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Tanber has been associated with the prison-based and Southern California gang known as Public Enemy Number 1, or PENI, a white supremacists organization that, according to FBI information, is known for distribution of methamphetamines, credit card fraud and identity theft.

In 2004, Tanber was implicated in the death of a 26-year-old Huntington Beach man, according to police records. Tanber was one of nine suspects in the case and was eventually found guilty as an accessory to manslaughter. The original trial end in a mistrial because a juror had performed illegal research on one of the defendants.

In 2007, Tanber pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to six years in prison.