Dana Bay Gallery next month will host a paint-and-sip event during which attendees can paint their own Elephant Parade figurine as part of an effort to raise awareness for endangered Asian elephants and encourage residents to visit the local art gallery.

“We wanted to have something in Dana Point that brings the community together,” Dana Bay Gallery Assistant Director Kayla Carlson said. “So, we thought, why not have a paint and sip, but why not make it unique to Dana Point and do an elephant paint and sip?”

The Elephant Parade’s mission is to raise awareness for the endangered species of elephants, as well as encourage conservation efforts. The exhibition features painted elephant statues displayed all over Dana Point and around the world.

“So, you’re supporting Elephant Parade and helping to save the Asian elephants, and you’re also getting to do an art project at the same time,” Carlson continued.

This January, Dana Bay Gallery will offer two evening paint-and-sip events. The first, on Jan. 10 from 7-9 p.m., will be restricted to only those 21 and older, and is being described as a “night out” for adults, couples and friends.

For $100 per person, participants will receive an Elephant Parade Artbox kit, which includes paints, brushes, an elephant-shaped pallet and a paintable elephant figurine, as well as alcoholic beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

On Jan. 11, from 6-8 p.m., families with children 8 and older can paint the elephants while enjoying hot chocolate and other kid-friendly beverages. Tickets for one adult and one youth will cost $100 and include an Elephant Parade Artbox kit.

“The idea is you could bring your kid and the two of you could paint the elephant together,” Carlson said.

Those who are not as confident in their artistic abilities are also welcome to follow instructions provided by Dana Bay Gallery.

“We’ll be doing a basic design on the elephant that you can follow along to if you wanted to have instruction or you’re free to just do your own design,” Carlson said. “We just wanted to have it there to encourage people who maybe are a little bit more timid about painting their own elephant.”

Carlson said she hopes that the event encourages members of the community to come down to the gallery on Del Prado Avenue.

“We’re always looking for new venues for Elephant Parade, just looking to spread the message about saving the elephants,” Carlson said. “So, it’s also a great opportunity to come and have fun, but also give back.”

Tickets are limited to 12 spots per evening. After Dec. 24, prices will increase to $125 per person. Tickets are available at gallerydanabay.com/events.