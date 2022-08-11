Dana Bay Gallery Celebrating World Elephant Day with Art Contest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: (From left) Standing beside her painted elephant in the Lantern District on Tuesday, Aug. 9, South County artist Robin Hiers shows off a miniature version of her artwork that’s available for purchase at Dana Yarger’s Dana Bay Gallery. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Bay Gallery on Friday, Aug. 12, will celebrate World Elephant Day with an “Elephant Parade Open Art Invitational.”

Community members are invited to stop by the gallery to pick up a blank coloring sheet from Aug. 12-14, to design their own unique elephant art. Coloring sheets are also available online to print at home.

Entries are due by Aug. 19; winners will be announced on Aug. 20. Three winners will receive a “Paint Your Own Elephant” art box. There is no age limit for the contest.

In honor of World Elephant Day, Dana Bay Gallery Owner Dana Yarger also invited community members to visit elephant statues around town that are part of the Elephant Parade exhibition to raise awareness of the endangered Asian elephant.

“We’re happy to report that the City of Dana Point owns (five) of the elephant sculptures in their permitted art collection, public art collection. One is at Pines Park, one at the Louise Leydon overlook, one at the Community Center, one at City Hall, and one at the nature center, and, of course, the Marriott Resort has two,” Yarger said. “So, if anybody wants to go on a healthful walk and find them all, and then stop by the gallery as well.”

The Dana Bay Gallery is located at 24682 Del Prado, Dana Point.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

