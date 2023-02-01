By Breeana Greenberg

A cyclist was killed following a traffic collision at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

After the collision, the driver reportedly got out of his car and assaulted the cyclist, whom OCSD confirmed was a male, OCSD Sgt. Mike Woodruff said. Woodruff could not identify the victim at this time.

When OCSD officers arrived at the scene, witnesses had already detained the suspect, Woodruff said.

The cyclist was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Woodruff.

The City of Dana Point warns motorists to avoid the area because of police activity at the scene. PCH is closed between Monarch Bay Plaza to the Gelson shopping center, according to Dana Point Public Works Department.

Dana Public Works Department estimated that roadways may remain closed for a couple more hours.

This is a developing story.