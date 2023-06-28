By Clara Helm, for the Dana Point Times

Peddling up the hilly terrain of Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park with an all-women’s bike group, Belen Ramirez and Erin Machan—co-founders of Project Bike Love—found a common passion for women’s empowerment and independence. After its founding in 2015, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has aided people globally through donations of bicycles.

When the co-founders met, Ramirez shared an anecdote with Machan about a sick boy in South Sudan that she came across during her time working with Doctors Without Borders. For days, the boy’s father struggled to find a bike to help him bring his son to the hospital, helpless to his son’s worsening condition. When he finally found a bike, the dad rode 100 kilometers to get his son help. From Ramirez’s experience, this was not an uncommon case.

From being raised in Paraguay and traveling in underprivileged areas, Ramirez saw the challenges that faced women and families, one of the most prominent being limited transportation. Without transportation, many lack access to essential survival needs such as health care and employment. Providing women with more independence, bikes are a great alternative to unreliable public transportation or simply walking.

Project Bike Love donates bikes in communities locally, nationally and internationally to try to change this issue of transportation. Partnering with other organizations, they find and connect with those most in need.

In a Dana Point City Council meeting on June 20, the Dana Point Youth Board presented Project Bike Love with a $750 donation.

In past years, the Dana Point Youth Board has searched for a worthy cause for their organization’s funds.

The city group is comprised of high school-aged members who look for opportunities to lead in their community. The group meets every third Thursday of the month during the school year and emulates City Council proceedings, such as putting forth motions for approval and posting their agendas on the City Council website. One of their responsibilities is to find charitable groups to which to donate.

“A big problem is knowing kind of where to aim the donation,” said Dania Arteaga, Dana Point Youth Board Chair.

Being a part of the Youth Board for three years, she expressed the ongoing issue of balancing the scale of the organization to which they donate.

“If we reach out to someone [larger], it’s not as personal,” Arteaga said, “but also, if we reach out to [an organization] that is super small, there’s … different things that pop up with communication.”

The Youth Board came across Project Bike Love at a Plan Dana Point meeting. When Project Bike Love board member and assistant city planner Alyssa Gonzalez heard about the search for an organization to donate to, she expressed an interest in the organization to be considered. Finally finding a responsive organization that was excited to put it toward a great cause, the Youth Board was eager to work with Project Bike Love, and the members approved the donation.

The nonprofit’s status as a local group and also its far-reaching impact made them a great candidate for the Youth Board, noted Arteaga. Project Bike Love plans to do something locally with the donation, either in Orange County or, more specifically, in Dana Point.

Project Bike Love does not just reach international communities but works in the local area to create rewarding change. After moving to the U.S. in 2010 and with most of her family far away, co-founder Ramirez had little community to rely on. She became a part of a community through Project Bike Love in which she had the opportunity to connect with many types of people.

Despite the initial perception of overwhelming privilege in Orange County, Ramirez found out that there are diverse areas within the county that could be served through Project Bike Love. Project Bike Love has since partnered with The Bicycle Tree in Santa Ana, a nonprofit that helps people in the community fix their own bikes, teaches bike repair and fixes donated bikes. Project Bike Love has also partnered with and donated bikes to Grandma’s House, an OC-based organization that provides safe houses and resources to those who are facing issues such as poverty and domestic abuse.

Their donations of bikes do not only impact those in life-or-death situations, Ramirez stated, but also help women get to things like appointments or the grocery store.

“Sometimes, I talk to the women, they say, ‘I just feel free when I ride a bike,’ ” said Ramirez. “We want you to just be free and feel independent and feel empowered.”

With her personal experience with biking, Ramirez has found it to be a type of therapy. She aims to have the donated bikes be a similar outlet for those who receive them.

“When we deliver the bikes, we tell [kids] we want you to use these to go to school,” said Ramirez. “But we also say, I want you to just be kids. So, I want you to enjoy the freedom of having a bike, and that empowers you already.”

Ramirez communicated that Project Bike Love aims to follow up with those who receive donated bikes, create community and start a ripple effect of positive change, rather than simply dropping off bikes.

“We always wanted to be a kind of organization that connects with people,” said Ramirez. “We connect with people, we create relationships; we say, sometimes, we build bridges.”

The Dana Point Youth Board is looking forward to possible opportunities for collaboration with the nonprofit. In May, Dana Point is looking to put on events and campaigns for Bike Safety Month, in which both the Youth Board and Project Bike Love have expressed interest in participating.