CVS Health Announces Sweepstakes as Vaccination Incentives

CVS Health announced that beginning on June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win prizes.

Over a six-week period, there are opportunities to win one of more than a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

There are two CVS locations in Dana Point, including 32575 Golden Lantern Street and 32900 Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the most recent CDC household pulse survey COVID-19 vaccination tracker, 17.6% of adults 18 years and older are hesitant about receiving a vaccine. According to a press release, CVS Health is “working to close gaps in hesitancy, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.”

All customers ages 18 and up who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10, are eligible to win.

CVS Health has administered well over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Nearly 85% of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy.

For more information, visit cvshealth.com.

