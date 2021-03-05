CUSD Celebrates Remodeled College and Career Centers

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Dana Point Times staff

Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) will hold grand reopenings this year for upgraded high school campus centers that help students prepare for the working world and assist with college applications.

Three college and career centers—at Dana Hills, Aliso Niguel, and Capistrano Valley high schools—are reopening in the spring, a news release from CUSD said. Reopening ceremonies for Dana Hills and Aliso Niguel were held Thursday and Friday. Capistrano Valley’s event will happen in May.

Services offered at the centers include college funding assistance (FAFSA), early college program information, and student mentoring programs. New flooring, paint, furniture, desks, and computers were part of the upgrades.

“We need to make this a little more ‘wow’ so students will want to come in,” said Pati Romo, executive director of college and career readiness for CUSD, on why the district is revamping the centers.

CUSD aims to get kids thinking about attending college and working toward a career, and having a plan in mind for doing so, Romo said.

The upgrades are funded by the K12 Strong Workforce Program and Career Technical Education Incentive Grant, both state programs. Other revamped centers throughout CUSD are expected to open in the near future, Romo said.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

