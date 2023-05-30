The Capistrano Unified School District has announced the leading candidate to fill the role of superintendent.

CUSD trustees are considering Dr. Christopher Brown, who is currently the assistant superintendent for Research, Assessment, and School Improvement at the Long Beach Unified School District, according to a news release.

The Board of Trustees voted, 4-3, to terminate the contract of previous Superintendent Kirsten Vital Brulte for undisclosed reasons during a special meeting last December. Clark Hampton has been serving as interim superintendent since then.

Closed-door meetings have recently been held to interview and review candidates.

CUSD trustees were scheduled to visit with LBUSD staff members familiar with Brown on Tuesday, May 30, as part of the superintendent selection process, the district said in the news release.

“Dr. Brown emerged as the top-ranked candidate for the CUSD superintendency after an extensive and competitive recruitment process overseen by Trustees with guidance from Dr. Joseph M. Farley and Dr. Suzette Lovely, consultants with Education Support Services Group, both former superintendents,” the district said the release.

Brown’s professional experience includes time as a high school director, principal, coordinator, dean, science teacher, and athletic coach.

“His principalship was at the highly acclaimed California Academy of Math and Science, a multidistrict supported magnet school on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills,” the district said.

Brown’s role as new CUSD superintendent is expected to be formally approved during an upcoming regular Board of Trustees meeting if the visit with LBUSD staff is deemed successful.