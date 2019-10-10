Crustaceans for a Cause: Lobster Fest Returns to Dana Point to Support the Community

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The annual Dana Point Lobster Fest returns to Dana Point for a 10th year on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m., as presented by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary.

The event offers a variety of meal-size options, from single lobster and steak dinners to all-you-can-eat access, with Doheny State Beach as a backdrop.

“We host events like these to support the community,” said Mike Killebrew, assistant city manager for Dana Point and Club President. “We don’t have our own charitable cause, if you will. . . . Our cause is serving other charities.”

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club has been in existence for about 30 years. Killebrew has been involved for 12 years, he says.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and other charities supported by the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club.

Throughout the year, the Rotary Club offers scholarship opportunities, student of the month recognition, and sponsorship for students to undergo leadership training.

Killebrew says Lobster Fest brought in about $20,000 last year, after event expenses.

“The goal is always to raise as much money as possible,” Killebrew said. “But this is also a great opportunity to be out in the community. Everyone working the event is volunteering. High school students with the local Interact Club will be working the VIP section.”

Interact Clubs are for young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills. The organization is affiliated with Rotary International.

“It’s really awesome seeing all these volunteers always looking to do good for the community,” Killebrew said. “Service to others . . . it’s very soul-satisfying.”

To reserve general admission or VIP tickets, visit monarchbeachsunriserotary.org.