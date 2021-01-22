SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

This winter, Chabad of Dana Point will offer Journey of the Soul, a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) in exploration of what happens after death.

Starting Wednesday, February 3, at 7 p.m., students who enroll in this course will embark on a journey intended to put them at ease with the topics of life and the afterlife. The course will be offered over Zoom. Sign-in information will be provided at the time of enrollment.

“Death is both mysterious and inevitable,” Rabbi Eli Goorevitch of Chabad of Dana Point, the local JLI Instructor in Dana Point, told Dana Point Times. “Understanding death as a continuation of life reveals the holiness of life while putting everything in a dramatically new context. The soul is on one long journey that is greater than each particular chapter.”

Goorevitch says the Journey of the Soul considers what happens to the soul at birth and again at death, whether there is a “better place” after this one, whether our loved ones continue to connect with us, the Jewish understanding of reincarnation, and how to relate to an afterlife even if we’re not spiritual.

“The topic of death and the afterlife is one that has always fascinated thinking people,” said Rabbi Naftali Silberberg of JLI headquarters. “But particularly during these tumultuous times when, sadly, so many have lost loved ones to COVID, the need has become even more pressing for a course that presents the uplifting Jewish perspective on mortality, death, and the afterlife.”

Dr. John Martin Fischer, professor of philosophy at University of California, Riverside, says the Journey of the Soul is “of interest to any human being, since we all think about dying, death, and the afterlife … The Jewish tradition offers unique answers to the intellectual issues and also strategies for coming to terms with death.”

Journey of the Soul is an accredited course, and medical professionals can receive up to nine continuing education credits. The course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

People interested in participating may call 949.930.3711 or visit jewishdanapoint.com/jots for registration and for other course-related information.—LB

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

