Kathleen and Edward Lambert say their home on Santa Clara Avenue speaks to them as the couple works to restore the 1929 property.

For years, Kathleen would walk down Santa Clara Avenue, never thinking one day she’d live in one of the street’s historic houses.

After touring the more contemporary house next door, the couple peeked around the corner and saw the historic home. Roughly three months later, a for-sale sign went up, and the couple had a chance to tour the old Woodruff house.

The six-bedroom house had a warmth to it that Edward fell in love with right away. Escrow closed on the sale on the couple’s anniversary, Edward recalled.

“We knew when we looked at it, it needed work, but we had no idea how much work it really needed,” Kathleen said. “So, for two years, that’s what we’ve been doing.”

In October 2021, the home on Santa Clara Avenue was added to the Dana Point Historic Registry. The home was later added to the Mills Act as a historic property during the Nov. 16, 2021 City Council meeting. The Mills Act grants qualifying historic property owners who work to restore and maintain the property a break on their property taxes.

Edward Lambert points to his 94-year-old home shown in a historic photo of the early Woodruff developments. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“I think it dropped our property taxes about a third of what they normally would be,” Edward said. “The process was real easy getting that through the City of Dana Point.”

Many cities, according to Edward, don’t participate in the Mills Act. So while the couple has restored historic properties elsewhere, this is the first time they’ve been granted Mills Act tax relief.

The City of Dana Point has 35 historically significant homes that have received Mills Act designation, explained Keith Johannes, Dana Point Historical Society Historic Preservation Chair.

During the October 2021 council meeting, Principal Planner Johnathan Ciampa explained that the home is “associated with the city’s earliest period of development from the 1920s and ’30s.”

Showing a historic aerial photo of the home, Ciampa said the house was among the first to be developed on the hilltop on Santa Clara Avenue.

The Spanish Colonial Revival-style building’s main features, Ciampa explained, “are the large arched entry with the decorative stucco tiling around the side. It has deep inset windows and doors, as well as the stucco siding and tile roof.”

As a part of the Mills Act agreement, the Lamberts were required to replace the kitchen louvered window to one that matched the traditional window design of the late 1920s and paint the eaves and stucco detailing around the archway a traditional color.

Dana Point Historical Society President Barbara Johannes spoke about the property’s background, noting at the time the house was roughly 91 years old.

Barbara said that having the home on the city’s historic property registry is “a gift.”

According to the meeting’s staff report, the home on Santa Clara was one of the few original Woodruff Houses, remaining an “excellent example of the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style associated with the early development in Dana Point.”

Kathleen Lambert points to a vintage brass panel of buttons found in her 1929 home. The panel indicates different rooms in the house—which the Lamberts speculated may have been used to alert the maid or attendant. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Kathleen said when the couple bought the house, it was not in great condition, “but for being almost 100 years old, it’s really great.”

“To have a property like this is really not common,” Kathleen said. “The bones are good; it just needed remodeling, redecorating, painting, floors being refinished.”

Kathleen added that she might have an idea behind the interior decorating, but finding hidden details like original tilework can change the direction of the decor.

“These old houses, I think they talk to you,” Edward said, noting that you uncover glimpses of the home’s history in the process of restoring it.

The Lamberts have discovered Catalina tile around the home’s fireplace that had been hidden under coat after coat of white paint. After spending days stripping the paint, the Lamberts uncovered the distinctive brown and teal tiles. The discovery changed the direction of the living room’s decor, Edward said.

“It changed all of (Kathleen’s) ideas for decoration. She said, ‘Now, we’re going to do brown, pick the browns out of that (tile),’ ” Edward recalled. “Like I said, the house will kind of control a little bit.”

Each of the home’s six bathrooms has different colors of vibrant tile that the Lamberts are working meticulously to restore.

As the Lamberts look for vintage fixtures for the home, Edward commented that it seemed they’ve been able to find exactly what they were looking for just when they needed it.

“Every time we think we need something, it kind of pops up; and then we found a lot of things that the previous owners had in the garage, like extra faucets,” Edward said. “A lot of stuff we were able to reuse, refurbish.”

Edward added that their contractor took a metal detector over the property, and all they found was an old barbecue grate, matchbox cars and 13 cents. However, throughout the restoration process, the Lamberts have stumbled upon hidden gems from previous owners that shine a light into the home’s history.

Kathleen and Edward Lambert are working to restore their 94-year-old Woodruff home on Santa Clara Avenue. The property was added to the Dana Point Historic Registry in October 2021. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

One such unique feature is the vintage brass panels of buttons indicating different rooms in the house—which the Lamberts speculated may have been used to alert the maid or attendant.

“Victorian homes, they had bell pulls, with real ornate tie backs in silk, and they would pull that, and that would go to the kitchen or wherever they needed the service,” Kathleen said. “So I thought, that’s got to be what those are for.”

For those interested in restoring a historic home, Edward advises that it’s important to do one’s homework.

In trying to research the home’s history, the Lamberts ran a title search and saw that the title on the home went back to when it was built in 1929.

“We have a list of every owner that ever had it and the times they had it and so on,” Edward said. “It was interesting, because, I think, the first three owners were female.”

The early owners may have been actresses, as the quiet city served as an early escape from Hollywood, Kathleen noted.

Edward added that each of the bedrooms had its own lock on the door, leading him to believe the house was likely built “to bring people in from Hollywood … if you want to buy a lot to build the house.”

Owning a historic home, the Lamberts enjoy the unique history and charm of the property, they said.

“When people walk into your house,” Kathleen said, “they’re like, ‘Wow,’ because they’re used to walking in new builds, and so they like the charm, the windows, the touches, the arches, the wood, all the hardware.”