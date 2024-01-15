The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allocate $3 million for the creation of a Homeless Prevention and Stabilization Pilot Program at its Tuesday, Jan. 9 meeting.

County officials aim to assist 200 families and individuals at risk of experiencing homelessness through the short-term program, by providing a maximum of $10,800 to each participant (family or individual) and case management.

“The goal of the Homeless Prevention and Stabilization Pilot Program is to keep individuals and families in their homes, avoid displacement, and identify supportive services to promote long-term housing stability,” read a memo from Second District Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento requesting the item’s addition to Tuesday’s agenda.

Households will be enrolled in the program for 12 months, during which they can receive direct financial assistance through a lump sum payment and “stabilization payments” through a monthly stipend. Initially, Douglas Becht, director of the county’s Office of Care Coordination, included in his presentation Tuesday a maximum of $6,000 for direct assistance and $4,800 for monthly allocations; the board later agreed to allow for flexibility.

The eligibility criteria mandates that participants or heads of households are at least 18 years old, Orange County residents, at risk of homelessness, and must have a household combined income at or below 30% Area Median Income (AMI), according to federal standards.

Becht added that the program seeks to assist people aged 60 years and older, single-parent households, and others “imminently at risk of homelessness.”

As Sarmiento brought the item to the agenda, he provided the opening comments, thanking staff from the County Executive Officer Frank Kim’s office, the Office of Care Coordination, the county’s Social Service Agency, insurer CalOptima Health, and others for their work in putting the program’s design together. The program matches the pillars that the county’s Commission to End Homelessness indicates are necessary to create a Homeless System of Care, Sarmiento said, which include housing, outreach and supportive services, prevention, and shelter.

“This is really a complement to what this board has done to try to address folks who are unhoused, which is this prevention pillar, which I think is probably the one that we’ve leaned into the least,” he said.

By the end of Fiscal Year 2023-2024, the county will have spent roughly $1 billion addressing homelessness since FY 2017-2018, Sarmiento noted, speaking to his feelings that it would be cost-effective to find and help people before they end up on the streets.

The program’s case management aspect, which will connect people to resources such as financial literacy and workforce development programs, will be the “most important” aspect, according to Sarmiento, who added that the program will also have a study that assesses its effectiveness.

In Becht’s presentation, he referenced multiple studies county staff found that helped define what the program would look like. A total of 86% of respondents to a statewide study of unhoused people in May 2023 stated that a shallow monthly subsidy between $300 and $500 would’ve helped them avoid becoming homeless; 95% said a lump sum of between $5,000 and $10,000 would’ve helped.

Vice Chairman and Fourth District Supervisor Doug Chaffee credited Sarmiento for his work and talked about the people on the brink of homelessness who aren’t recognized as needing help until they are on the street.

“I hope the metrics will show, in about a year, that this needs to be continued with additional funding,” said Chaffee. “I think it will.”

He added that he planned to bring forward “another tool” to work with families at risk at the next board meeting and that he fully supported the measure.

Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley asked for clarification of the “essential living expenses” that the monthly payments would pay for, to which Becht responded childcare, employment services, transportation and gas cards. Becht later agreed to Foley’s request that the program create a general definition of items eligible to be paid for through the monthly payments.

“We’re trying to supplement, not replace,” Foley said of other county resources participants can access.

Chairman and Third District Supervisor Don Wagner asked Becht and Sarmiento questions to better understand the program’s parameters, such as whether the numbers given by people who were surveyed by the county were accurate, and how Becht and others working on the program came up with the figure of $10,800.

Becht said the pilot program would either validate the numbers the county had heard or show that the numbers people gave are incorrect, and that the Office of Care Coordination conducted a similar rental assistance program during the pandemic, provided through federal funding, with a cap of $10,000 that many households didn’t reach.

“There’s not an exact science behind it, but we do have some experience,” Becht said.

Sarmiento defined success for the program as seeing it continue past the first year due to a marked efficiency in helping the participating households find economic stability.

The county will have to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for a scope of work and solicitation for a provider to operate the program, according to Becht, after which the county executive officer will be authorized to negotiate and enter into a contract.The Board of Supervisors’ meetings and video archive can be found at board.ocgov.com.