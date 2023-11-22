The Dana Point City Council decided to hold off on issuing any more vacation rental permits outside of the coastal zone until it can evaluate the impacts of the city’s newest permit holders at a mid-year review in 2024.

During its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, City Council voted against implementing the maximum permit cap outside of the coastal zone to a 115 total after hearing an update of the current vacation rental programs, approved earlier this year.

The council adopted the city’s program for vacation rentals outside the coastal zone and accepted the California Coastal Commission’s program regulating STRs within the coastal zone in early February. The city began issuing new permits in early May.

The city decided on a phased approach for its program regulating rentals outside of the coastal zone, limiting the number of new permits it could issue until council could evaluate the program’s impacts on the community.

The vacation rental programs set a cumulative total cap of 230 vacation rental permits broken down into 115 allowed within the coastal zone and 115 permitted outside. However, as of Feb. 7, when the programs were approved, the city limited the number of available new permits outside of the coastal zone to 25 until it evaluated potential impacts of the new vacation rentals.

Since the City of Dana Point began accepting vacation rental applications in May, it has issued a total of 62 short-term rental permits: 37 within the city’s coastal zone and 25 outside of it.

Since issuing 62 vacation rental permits citywide, there are a total of 177 permitted STRs. Of the permits issued since May, when the programs were implemented, 18 were for primary or homestay vacation rentals; 13 were for multi-family homestays; two were for mixed-use parcels; and 29 were for non-primary short-term rentals.

The city maintains a cap of 60 non-primary short-term rentals. Because there are 53 non-primary vacation rentals in the city, there are only seven available permits for that rental type.

The program included a provision that would allow the city to evaluate the possibility of permitting additional vacation rentals outside of the coastal zone based on citywide tracking measures, bringing the total to 115.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Ray Oropeza gave an update on enforcement of STRs, noting that those experiencing an issue with a vacation rental can contact code enforcement, the STR rental hotline or the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to report an issue.

Neighboring properties to STRs are annually mailed contact information for the owner and information on how to report issues, Oropeza said.

Oropeza explained that the city uses a program called GovOs to monitor vacation rental websites and find violations and illegal STRs. A code enforcement officer reviews the website daily, Oropeza said, but the public can also inform code enforcement if they believe an STR is operating illegally or without a permit.

Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Federico noted that the city cannot rely solely on the program and should be diligent in filling any gaps in GovOs’ capabilities.

Oropeza responded that he cannot guarantee that GovOs is foolproof but believes “as of now, they are the ones that are able to provide the most up-to-date data. It seems like they have the most up-to-date ways of tracking these items.”

Noting that “no system is foolproof,” Federico responded that the city can “delegate authority to (GovOs) to help us track these unpermitted operators down, but the responsibility is still ours to fill in those gaps that they may have.”

Code enforcement officers are also proactively monitoring vacation rentals during the evenings and on weekends during peak seasons or during special events, Oropeza said.

Federico also added that in future reviews of the vacation rental program, he’d like to see comparative data on the number of calls for vacation rental nuisances versus homeowner nuisances.

“We don’t have any comparison,” Federico said. “We have four calls on the hotline, seven calls to OCSD.”

“We know that short-term rentals can be a potential for issues, there’s potential there, but just because there’s potential doesn’t mean it happens,” Federico said. “I don’t have a comparison as to how many calls or complaints you get on a daily basis that are not short-term rentals.”

Federico pointed out that OCSD reported more than 5,000 calls for service during its last quarterly report, seven of which were related to vacation rentals.

“When we do look back at this in the summer, I would like to have some comparative data for all the people that say short-term rentals are so bad,” Federico said. “We’re spending an inordinate amount of time enforcing on them and I don’t see, other than emotional concern about people not wanting them, I don’t see the real risk in the data.”

Federico added that he’d also like to see the number of calls and complaints for un-permitted or illegal vacation rentals included in future reports. Oropeza noted that code enforcement gets roughly two tips about unpermitted vacation rentals every six months that the department thoroughly investigates.

Touching on the city’s requirement that the property owner or a representative respond to and abate nuisance issues or code violations within 30 minutes of being notified of a complaint, Federico noted that he’d like to see the code enforcement department test owner response time.

“You need to look at all of the enforcement measures in there and test some of these things because it’s not good enough if they don’t show up when there is a real issue,” Federico said.

Federico added that the city needs to ensure that it doesn’t “get complacent” and that owners “understand that these requirements are real and they’re there for a reason.”

Since many of the new permits were not issued until late summer or as recently as a few weeks ago, Federico noted that the new owners are missing in the “big picture of the staff report.”

“We really have not operated a full sort of busy season with the larger number of permits yet and in many cases we haven’t seen some of these new actors or new operators operate at all,” Federico said.

“What I would like to do is, I would like to … not issue any of the extra permits that are being withheld outside the coastal zone and wait until we do a midyear review next year after we have an opportunity to see some more of these new operators operating,” Federico continued.

During the midyear evaluation, Federico noted that he’d like to see data on “how the short-term rentals operate as residences in town and do some comparisons on calls for service just across the board.”

The council decided unanimously—with Councilmember Michael Villar absent—to pause on issuing additional vacation rental permits until the council hears another update on the program. According to the city, there were 46 applications for STR permits outside of the coastal zone remaining on the waitlist.