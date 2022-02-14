Council to Hold Public Hearing on SB9 Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Dana Point City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night, Feb. 15, to discuss a potential zoning code amendment intended to set regulations for homeowners looking to build a duplex or split their lot in a residentially zoned area.

If approved, the amendment would conform to new requirements under the controversial housing development measure, Senate Bill 9, while allowing the city to also assert local control through guidelines and standards.

Senate Bill 9, which went into effect on Jan. 1, aims to address California’s lack of housing stock by allowing homeowners to build a duplex or divide their single-family lot without a city’s discretionary review, so long as the project doesn’t require the demolition of affordable housing or more than 25% of the existing unit’s exterior walls.

Prior to the passage of the bill, in August 2021, the City Council voted unanimously, with Mayor Joe Muller absent, to send a letter to the state opposing SB 9.

In the letter, the city argued that SB 9 mandates more housing in single-family zones without evidence that more housing stock would result in more affordable housing. The letter goes on to state that “this bill is particularly detrimental to local governments because it would override local land use authority, resulting in a loss of local control and local decision making.”

Following the passage of the bill, the Planning Commission voted to create an ad hoc committee to evaluate what local controls the city could apply within the constraints of the law. The ordinance, which will be voted on Tuesday, would create regulations for applicants hoping to create a duplex in a single-family zone or split their lot.

Under the proposed ordinance, no more than two units, including accessory dwelling units or junior accessory dwelling units, would be permitted on a single lot. Each unit can be no larger than 800 square feet with one bedroom and must be connected by a permanent wall, ceiling, or floor.

HOA approval would be required to build a single-family residential duplex, and condominiums would not be allowed. The owner of the property will be required to live in one of the units. The units will be required to be used for long-term housing, not short-term rentals. Applicants would be required to obtain a single-family residential duplex permit.

One off-street parking space would be required per unit. Also, a duplex cannot be built on a nonconforming structure.

Applicants hoping to split their lot would be under similar constraints as those hoping to build a duplex. Lots may only be split into two parcels and may not be further split in the future. The original lot must not have previously been created through a lot split.

Each lot may be no smaller than 1,200 square feet. One parcel cannot be smaller than 40% of the original lot. No more than two units may be built on each lot, including accessory dwelling units or junior accessory dwelling units. As with the duplex regulations, condominiums are not allowed. Lots in coastal bluffs or areas zoned for conservation will not be permitted to be split.

Applicants will be required to obtain an urban lot split permit. All duplexes and lot splits will be required to adhere to the Dana Point Municipal Code.

If City Council does not adopt an ordinance consistent with state law, applications to split a residential lot will be subject to the requirements outlined in SB 9.

Those wishing to speak on the ordinance may do so during the City Council meeting at City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, Tuesday at 6 p.m. or by submitting comments via email at comment@danapoint.org.

