After discussing potential amendments to the city’s regulations governing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) earlier this month, Dana Point City Council voted Tuesday, June 20, to introduce revisions to its ADU ordinance.

Looking to bring the ordinance into compliance with state law after the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development claimed the existing one is inconsistent, councilmembers voted unanimously to approve a first reading of a revised ADU ordinance on Tuesday night.

The Dana Point Planning Commission recommended changes to the ordinance in mid-May, which the council discussed during its June 6 meeting.

The update looks to revise the development standards to the maximum height, maximum number of ADUs and Junior ADUs, as well as parking, setback and location requirements, allow ADUs in existing single-family homes in multi-family zones and eliminate the two-bedroom limit.

Residents looking add an ADU to a property with existing non-conforming parking or driveway length or if it deviates from development standards would need to obtain a site development permit (SDP). The same goes for those requesting to waive parking requirements.

The council is expected to consider lowering permit fees for SDPs related to ADUs at its July 18 meeting.